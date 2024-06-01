Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

You're probably not serving Dad breakfast in bed for Father's Day anymore. You may not really think of getting Dad anything besides the gift of your time. But if you are going to get a Father's Day gift, you might as well make it something that your practical old dad will use. So, if your Dad is a PC guy, help him get the most out of his everyday computing with The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro Bundle.

This dual software bundle includes lifetime licenses to Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Professional 2021, and it's on sale for a specially discounted price for Father's Day.

Windows 11 Pro was upgraded with the hybrid working world in mind. It has new productivity, AI, and security features to help Dad do his best work, whether he's at the office, in his home office, or at the coffee shop. Custom layouts, snap redocking, and other features allow him to fully customize Windows to his preferences to work more seamlessly than ever, and with Microsoft Office, he'll be able to get even more done.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. It's everything anyone needs to crunch numbers, write documents, create presentations, enhance communication, and much more. Plus, the unique ribbon-based interface makes accessing features, tools, and customizations across programs easier than ever.

Give Dad something he'll actually use this Father's Day.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 9, you can get The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro Bundle for just $59.97 (reg. $438).

