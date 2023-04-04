Give the iPhone Users in Your Network a Boost with This $45 Kit

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You may have a high-performing team at work, but they might miss out on their max productivity if they don't have hardware that maximizes their potential. If any of your workers rely on an iPhone to get their tasks done, get them a Four-Piece Apple Gift Box to make their iPhone a more reliable tool. For a limited time, this power and connectivity kit is on sale for only $44.99.

This four-part kit comes with a PD charging head, a magnetic iPhone case, a wireless charger, and a charging cable. Each part of this kit has a wide range of connectivity. They give iPhone users multiple ways to charge their phones and stay connected throughout the workday.

The 20W PD Charging head uses smart PD 3.0 technology to power the phone quickly. The manufacturer indicates that it could get compatible phones up to 50% in 30 minutes when paired with a high-powered AC adapter. In addition, the charging head has built-in protections against overcharging, over-currents, and overheating.

The clear magnetic case is compatible with Qi and MagSafe devices. The clear design is simple and professional, offering lightweight, shockproof construction and responsive buttons. Connect any MagSafe or Qi charger and power up your phone while you use it.

Whether you need a quick charge or to transfer files without an internet or data connection, keeping a cable on hand could be a good idea. This charging cable supports 2.4 amps of power and has wide-diameter wires to improve the charging speed. There is an added layer of protection to increase durability, which is ideal for traveling.

If any of your employees use an iPhone, get them this Four-Piece Apple Gift Box on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.