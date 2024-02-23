Grab a Wireless 4-in-1 Charging Hub for $39.97 No need to worry about a dead battery slowing your hard-earned progress.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

For someone in charge of employees or a business of one, efficiency is one of the most valuable assets available. With calls, projects, and myriad tasks accompanying running the show, the last thing you need to worry about is your devices running out of power.

While devices such as laptops, cell phones, and tablets are essential to an entrepreneur's success, keeping them powered and running is paramount to efficiency. According to Statista, nearly 19 billion people are expected to own mobile devices by the end of next year.

Thanks to this Fast Charge 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Hub, you won't have to worry about a dead battery slowing your hard-earned progress. Purchase the Fast Charge 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Hub today for $39.97 (reg. $99).

This well-rounded fast charger is compatible with cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, AirPods, and more. If your device can be charged wirelessly, you're covered with the 4-in-1 wireless charging hub.

Three on-board designated wireless charging hubs can power your phones, smartwatches, and AirPods. It's compatible with any wireless-enabled Android or iOS device.

Wireless charging devices aren't the only items this charger can handle. A USB port rests on the back, offering the ability to charge another device if you have a USB cable.

This charger is 6" H x 10" L x 5" W. Its small and sleek profile means there aren't many places that won't fit it. It's ideal for a nightstand, desk, or even a coffee table. It's also small enough to carry on trips.

Losing power to your mobile devices is the last thing you should worry about when trying to be productive. This hub will ensure those moments are few and far between.

Purchase the Fast Charge 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Hub for $39.97 (reg. $99) while it's on sale this week only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Devices Charging

Most Popular

See all
Living

How Learning to Take Care of Myself Helps Me Take Care of My Business

For entrepreneurs, particularly women, balancing the myriad responsibilities of business ownership can be all-consuming. You can't pour from an empty cup — here's how I started putting myself first and how it made my business more successful, too.

By Nellie Akalp
By Emily Rella
Productivity

SMART Goals May Be Holding You Back — Try This Effective Goal-Setting Technique Instead

Everyone suggests SMART goals, but this framework is flawed. Learn why and how to create goals properly — ones that you can actually achieve.

By Sabrina Chevannes
Business News

A Billion Dollar Startup Is Trying To Resurrect A Woolly Mammoth — And You Can Watch It Happen

Filmmakers will go behind the scenes of billion-dollar startup Colossal Biosciences, which uses genetic engineering for de-extinction projects.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Want to Start a Billion-Dollar Business? Look to These Two Industries, Which Have the Most Unicorn Growth

During a tough fundraising year overall last year, the value of cybersecurity and AI unicorns saw double-digit growth.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Woman Allegedly Fired for 'Theft' After Eating a Sandwich That Was Leftover From a Meeting

Gabriela Rodriguez worked as a cleaner at Devonshires Solicitors in London for two years.

By Emily Rella