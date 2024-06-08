Get All Access for $5/mo

Dads who love to plan but don't have the tools to plan effectively can face challenges. So, this Father's Day, help your planning dad make some sense of his grand ideas. With Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows, he can brainstorm and diagram all kinds of thoughts to make a real plan rather than just wing it at the summer barbecue. During our Father's Day Sale, you can get it at a steep discount.

Visio is Microsoft's top-rated diagramming tool, allowing you to manage large, complex datasets and visualize them in ways that make sense. It gives you dozens of premade templates, starter diagrams, and stencils to create a wide variety of diagrams, from flowcharts to org charts.

Visio offers more than 250,000 shapes, as well as additional templates for the web, giving you a massive ecosystem to work with to visualize virtually any kind of idea. You can connect to data sources like Excel, Exchange, or Microsoft Entra ID to automatically generate org charts or build charts from scratch using custom tools. If you're working on a tablet or other touch-enabled device, you can work more naturally using a finger or a stylus to draw and annotate diagrams.

Visio makes it easy to create flowcharts, org charts, floor plans, brainstorms, network diagrams, and much more. Whatever Dad needs to diagram or visualize, he'll have the right tool for the job, served up by an authorized Microsoft Partner.

Help your dad organize his great ideas this Father's Day.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on June 10, you can get Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for just $19.97 (reg. $249).

