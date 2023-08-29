Love it or hate it, artificial intelligence is helping creatives to expedite their processes and results.

The generative AI boom is in full swing, and practically everyone, except a few notable naysayers, believes a revolution is upon us. Even national governments, usually slow to react, are coming around to the idea that AI will have a transformative effect on society.

Nowhere are these changes clearer than in the creator economy. Individuals can now increase their output tenfold (if not more) with the help of generative AI tools.

Speeding up work

Artificial intelligence is dramatically speeding up work and changing the creative process. Brands still need agency (they can't put Tweets on autopilot just yet). However, they can use generative AI tools for ideation and even full-blown content writing with the correct prompts.

Given the remarkable abilities of this technology, an entire industry is growing around it. Self-styled professionals are offering creators courses and instructions on how to do more with less time using AI and generative intelligence, enabling them to expand their creativity and reach more people in a profound sea-change from just a few years ago.

ProPhotos, the makers of an AI headshot generator, say the biggest change will be convenience. "Our customers want to say goodbye to the hassle and expense of traditional photoshoots," the brand says, according to Under30CEO. "Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, it is now possible to capture photorealistic, high-quality headshots without expensive camera equipment or studio lighting. Software can do everything independently, without the need for external assistance."

These breakthroughs are remarkable and represent what might come down the pike. Presenting a polished and professional personal profile picture is essential for anyone who makes a living online, but challenging to achieve with yesterday's technology. Only the most committed creators had the motivation to choose the professional path. Now, though, it is considerably more accessible, and practically anyone can do it using simple prompts.

Drafting and outline

Generative AI also plays a significant role in drafting and outlining content. These tools are exceptionally good at providing creators with logical sequences of concepts to discuss, showing them what to write or say next to maximize audience comprehension.

Of course, creators aren't willing to hand over the full creative process to AI just yet. Machine intelligence often lacks flair or the ability to mimic their brand voice.

However, it is adept at providing a general structure and providing ideas. Language models, such as ChatGPT, can ideate endlessly, sparking human creativity in the process.

Automating routine tasks

We are also seeing generative AI play an increasingly valuable role in automating routine tasks. Creators are using the technology to reply quickly to comments or automatically like and respond to interactions on their profile pages.

Again, this might seem a bit like cheating, but it is yet another example of how effective the tools can be. Most creators spend hours engaging with users online, taking them away from their core work and preventing them from progressing to other projects as rapidly as they would like.

Automation of routine tasks is also reducing the risk of burnout. Instead of creators waking up every morning and spending an hour spamming comments as fast as they can, bots can now provide simple responses for them, which they can approve or deny. Creators have more energy to dedicate to other, more valuable tasks.

Language translation

Interestingly, generative AI is also leading to a boom in creators going across languages. Instead of creating content in English alone, many are now able to automatically bridge the cultural barrier and reach new audiences with ease. Generative models can now translate more text with exceptional accuracy, representing its true meaning in a different language.

Efficient research

We are also seeing generative AI leading to more efficient research. Instead of trawling through reams of scientific articles to find a specific reference, chatbots can now search their databases for relevant studies based on rough user inputs.

For example, a creator wanting to research the effects of egg consumption on cholesterol levels can ask one of the new AI-powered chatbots to do it. A simple prompt is all it takes.

Most leading chatbot models include scientific research papers in their training data. This lets them identify specific studies of interest that creators can use to make their points or get their messages across.

Research is also becoming more efficient because of the ability of chatbots to probe the truthfulness of scientific statements. Creators can ask these tools if their statements are correct in the context of the existing scientific literature. Bots can then respond, telling them which studies corroborate or refute their statements.

Learning new skills

Finally, generative AI is teaching creators new skills. Tools have become like personal assistants or guides, helping social media personalities navigate tricky concepts and push their brands forward. Solo brands can ask these pieces of software for training on virtually any question and receive it in a tailored, convenient format. As with all training, creators still need to put in some effort (i.e. telling the tools what they want to learn) but the ability of these machines to generate course-like content is accelerating dramatically.

As the technology continues to improve, AI systems will be better able to include multi-model support. On-demand video generation will let software provide instructions in a more tutor-like, rather than textbook-like format. Users will be able to interact with these systems as if they are people through online portals.