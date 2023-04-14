How Mobile Apps Can Help You Establish and Maintain an Agile Workspace

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Agile has been around for some time, and it's proven its worth, which is why it's here to stay. Agile adoption is no longer a luxurious approach that companies may consider; it has become an essential ingredient for success. With over 71% of companies adopting agile methodologies and an astounding success rate of 64%, it's no longer a matter of trial and error.

The method works once you've established it correctly, but the challenging part is always maintaining consistency and keeping up, and that's what we're going to talk about in this article — how having an internal communication mobile app can play an integral role in maintaining and flourishing your agile workspace. But before we delve into that, let's define what "agile" means.

What is meant by an agile workplace?

An agile workplace is an environment that works according to agile methodologies. In an agile workspace, the main focus is on embracing flexibility, adaptability and being able to smoothly collaborate on certain tasks on a project. Embracing these concepts will give birth to a highly dynamic team that collaborates seamlessly, communicates effectively and works in a fast-paced work environment to achieve goals and complete projects efficiently. If we break down an agile workplace, we can summarize them in the following points:

1. Communication: Jumpstarting your agile project

Everything gets done correctly through proper communication. Agile is all about being able to talk about your progress openly and letting everyone know if you need help with something. If you have an internal communication mobile app with a messenger feature, you can easily create relevant groups where team members can talk about their progress and let everyone know if they need help.

2. Collaboration: Piecing together the puzzle of project success

A puzzle is not complete without all its pieces, and in a project, everyone is responsible for a piece. Collaboration means accurately and effectively putting these pieces of the puzzle together to create something that is meaningful and useful. It involves sharing knowledge and skills, and streamlining communication will result in an enhanced collaboration that will seamlessly complete the puzzle in a timely manner. Through an internal communication app, your employees will be able to share their progress through a channel feature, where each project can have a certain channel, and members of the project will be able to announce their progress periodically.

3. Agile alertness: Enhancing adaptivity with mobile app notifications

Adaptivity means being able to respond to change quickly and effectively, and we all know that 99% of the time, the answer to the question, "Didn't you get the memo?" is "no." On the other hand, the nagging but useful feature of an internal communication mobile app notification system does not disappoint. This will eliminate any lagging or delay in the project caused by awaiting an answer from a superior or a team member.

4. Accelerating agile success via swift information flow

An agile workplace is characterized by short iterative sprints of fast-paced exchanges and swift and effective passing around of information, and an internal communication mobile app relieves you from taking the scenic route by the simple act of sending and receiving a message via a direct chat feature, knowing what to do and doing it with no fuss and no delays.

5. Empowering remote teams by bridging the gap

Last but not least, the rise of remote work is a force to be reckoned with, and the need to take the necessary steps to accommodate such a change is no longer optional but an immediate necessity. Having an internal communication mobile app is the ideal solution for all your employees who are working remotely to ensure clear and concise communication so that teams can work together regardless of where they are.

How can you create an internal communications app?

Thanks to no-code technology, you can create a mobile app for your company in a very short amount of time — and it will not just be a web-based app; rather, it will be an actual native application that is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Developing an app from scratch will cost you massive amounts of money and take a considerable amount of time, as you would have to hire a team of developers or pay a company to build it for you, which is a huge hassle. By using app-building tools, you will be able to build an internal communication app for your company in a matter of minutes and utilize all the top features that will propel your company forward.

Having an internal communication mobile app with features like messenger, channels and direct chat not only keeps employees engaged, it also acts as a cornerstone to successfully establish and maintain an agile workplace. Additionally, having an internal communication app helps streamline communications, enhances collaboration, promotes adaptivity, accelerates information flow and empowers remote teams, which will result in faster delivery of your business's projects and higher customer engagement as well.

