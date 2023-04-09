Improve Click-Throughs and Show off Reviews for Your Business with This Tool, Now $59.99 for a Lifetime Subscription

This review consolidating service helps you find new customers easily.

About 82% of adults say they at least sometimes read online customer ratings or reviews before purchasing items, with 40% saying they always or almost always do, according to a study from the Pew Research Center. That means that reviews can make or break an online business, potentially helping you stand out from the others.

Ensuring your customers can see real input from purchasers can help influence sales. But if your reviews are spread across multiple platforms, they won't always get the full picture. That's where AddStars Reviews comes in, offering a simple way to consolidate your online reviews. And you can score a lifetime subscription to this handy service for only $59.99, saving you nearly $600.

AddStars Reviews serves up your product's reviews right on Google's search listings, helping prospective customers find your website with ease. As a review aggregation tool, AddStars helps display all of your consolidated reviews where anyone searching the web for the services or products on your website will be able to see them — before they even check out your site. It's a simple, affordable way to improve your online reputation and visibility.

With AddStars, golden yellow stars are shown by your web pages on Google's search results, helping boost customer confidence as they click on your website. On average, it increases click-throughs by around 35%. A user-friendly interface and plenty of customization options make it easy to use for businesses of all sizes. And with this lifetime subscription, you'll enjoy these perks, plus all future upgrades with no contract and free onboarding.

It's even received a Small Business of the Year Award and has a 5/5 rating on Product Hunt.

Get a lifetime license to AddStars Reviews — now just $59.99 ($649).

Prices subject to change.
