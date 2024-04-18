Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know that growth requires making the most of a budget. Utilizing new-age AI tools to help scale output and increase business productivity is one of the most popular modern strategies for keeping up with the times.

For businesses that are looking to increase and improve their content production quality and flow, consider an AI text-to-speech service. For example, through April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, this lifetime license to the Jott Pro AI Text and Speech Toolkit will be marked down to just $34.97 (reg. $199).

Jott offers high-end AI transcription services that can take your spoken words and organize them into well-written text in real time. For business leaders who find many of their most potent ideas through stream-of-consciousness sessions of speaking aloud, this is one of the most valuable tools available.

On the flip side, Jott Pro can also turn your text into lifelike speech with its AI platform and rich database of a wide range of voices, accents, and personalities. It can switch between languages with ease and provide accurate and telling translations that could be the difference when trying to strike your next international deal.

Users will get access to all of Jott's features, including ongoing updates. The plan is good for up to two hours of speech to text every month and up to 100,000 characters of text to speech every month.

Remember that this lifetime license to the Jott Pro AI Text and Speech Toolkit will be marked down to just $34.97 (reg. $199) through April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.