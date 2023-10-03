Invest in This IT Education Bundle While it's Only $50 Train your team on IT and cybersecurity fundamentals with this limited-time deal

Cybercrime Magazine reports that cybercrime may cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. The threat of cybercrime may seem abstract, but the impact it could have on a vulnerable business is much more real. However, there are simple steps one can perform to begin bolstering a company against cyber criminals, and it all starts with education.

If you want to learn the fundamental tools of a cybersecurity professional and build your own IT team in-house, then start training with the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate. This IT and cybersecurity primer has 239 hours of instruction, and you can get it for only $49.97 until October 15. No coupon necessary.

Learn how to protect your business against cybercrime.

This bundle gives you unlimited access to 13 courses covering a broad range of IT and cybersecurity basics. Study the basics of network security, cloud computing, penetration testing, and even the core fundamentals of the IT industry.

For businesses looking to formally train their own IT team, this bundle could prove especially useful, as it also works as test prep for CompTIA certification exams. If you want any of your employees formally certified to work in cybersecurity, make sure they study the Core 1 and Core 2 courses before signing up for the exams through the CompTIA website.

Train your team on IT fundamentals.

Invest in the security of your business by training your team on cybersecurity core tools and principles.

Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate for just $49.97. That's the best price online, too.

Prices subject to change.
