Join the Highest-Growing Industry in 2025 With This $60 Cybersecurity E-Learning Bundle

Looking to switch careers in the new year? You should consider working in cybersecurity, as it's one of today's most in-demand fields that's expected to only continue growing. While we know jobs in IT might seem super technical or complicated, there is actually a range of opportunities available across different disciplines, and learning about them isn't as difficult as you might think.

It's tough figuring out where to start, but beginning with this Cybersecurity Developer & IT Super Skills e-learning bundle might be the smartest move. It offers 24 courses and a complete introduction to the field for $59.99 (reg. $936). You might just figure out what type of cybersecurity role you want to transition into in the new year.

How does becoming a highly paid security analyst sound? How about a cloud architect? Or an ethical hacker? Regardless of the position that interests you most, this bundle is designed to help you reach specific career goals, first by covering cybersecurity fundamentals like risk management, incident response, and security awareness.

From there, you might be especially interested in joining the field as an ethical hacker. You could jump to the Certified Ethical Hacker course and learn how to identify and exploit system vulnerabilities. You may just gain the skills to land a job at a top company, protecting their systems and data from cyber threats.

Check out the other roles (and course focuses) you could pursue to land your dream job—and help other businesses and organizations build, manage, and execute security protections that meet their needs:

  • Cloud security specialist
  • Network security engineer
  • Secure software developer
  • Cybersecurity or mobile security analyst
  • Advanced security practitioner

Dive into a whole new world of career possibilities in the new year with this cybersecurity and IT skills online learning bundle for $59.99. No coupon is needed for this price drop, though it expires soon.

