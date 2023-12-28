You deserve the best software available to assist you with your business.

A study conducted by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor revealed that more than 31 million people living in the United States are counted among entrepreneurs. When running the show, the list of things you're responsible for is ever-growing and ever-evolving.

Thankfully, Microsoft has risen to the occasion in helping everyone, from entrepreneurs to students, stay on task and organized in their pursuits. Purchase either Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) or Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for $29.99 (reg. $249).

Microsoft Project

Released nearly 40 years ago, Microsoft Project has been refined and updated since its inception. This iteration, updated to reflect the times, is essential for anyone involved in project management. It's packed with many tools to help you see a project through completion. Features include pre-built templates, what-if scenario simulations, a timesheet tracker, and automated scheduling tools.

Microsoft Project is rated 4.4 stars by Capterra and GetApp and is available for just $29.99.

Microsoft Visio

While Microsoft Project is a go-to for project management, Microsoft Visio excels in its sheer library of diagramming features. It boasts over 200,000 shapes and scores of stencils, diagrams, and templates. Users can navigate it to craft flowcharts, floor plans, organizational charts, network diagrams, and more.

Pick up Microsoft Visio for just $29.99.

