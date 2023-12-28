Keep Projects on Task with Microsoft Project or Microsoft Visio for $30 You deserve the best software available to assist you with your business.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

A study conducted by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor revealed that more than 31 million people living in the United States are counted among entrepreneurs. When running the show, the list of things you're responsible for is ever-growing and ever-evolving.

Thankfully, Microsoft has risen to the occasion in helping everyone, from entrepreneurs to students, stay on task and organized in their pursuits. Purchase either Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) or Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for $29.99 (reg. $249).

Microsoft Project

Released nearly 40 years ago, Microsoft Project has been refined and updated since its inception. This iteration, updated to reflect the times, is essential for anyone involved in project management. It's packed with many tools to help you see a project through completion. Features include pre-built templates, what-if scenario simulations, a timesheet tracker, and automated scheduling tools.

Microsoft Project is rated 4.4 stars by Capterra and GetApp and is available for just $29.99.

Microsoft Visio

While Microsoft Project is a go-to for project management, Microsoft Visio excels in its sheer library of diagramming features. It boasts over 200,000 shapes and scores of stencils, diagrams, and templates. Users can navigate it to craft flowcharts, floor plans, organizational charts, network diagrams, and more.

Pick up Microsoft Visio for just $29.99.

You deserve the best software available to assist you with your business.

Purchase Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) or Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for $29.99 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Productivity Apps

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Free Returns' Policies Are Coming to an End — Replaced By This Other Approach That Could Divide Consumers

Major retailers are getting creative to mitigate profit losses.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

Why Your New Year's Resolutions Won't Work Unless You Stop Doing These 4 Things

Most of us struggle to both make and keep new year's resolutions that work. If you want this year to look different, here's what NOT to do.

By Amy M Chambers
Health & Wellness

Get a Lifetime of Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for $149.97

You'll get access to more than 1,000 workout exercise videos with a range of focuses, intensity levels, and goal settings.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

SpaceX Is Launching a Secret Military Plane to Orbit on Its Falcon Heavy Rocket Tonight: Watch Live

CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX is attempting double launches tonight in Florida, sending up rockets just a few hours apart.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Most Businesses Miss This Critical Revenue-Driver. Here's How to Avoid That Mistake.

Comprehensive knowledge of how customers use your product makes possible a variety of improvement pathways, including more effective upselling.

By John Boitnott
Franchise Your Business

Prioritizing These Key Variables When Picking a Franchise Could be the Difference Between Success and Failure

How knowing your strengths — and weaknesses — can make or break your business before you even buy your franchise.

By Jim Judy