More than 20% of small-business owners surveyed said they expect price increases to be their biggest business challenges, according to Fox Business. However, some expenses can't be spared, and one of those happens to be your company's business software. If you want to get the best office software suite at a rock-bottom price, then you won't want to miss this last chance to buy a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for only $49.97.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows includes lifetime licenses for the entire suite of apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, the free version of Teams, Outlook, Access, OneNote, and Publisher. The 2021 versions of these apps have many new features that can help increase your productivity at every point in your workflow, including processing documents, designing original presentations, creating spreadsheets, and much more.

You'll be better able to organize, analyze, and visualize data with Excel and Access. Call and chat using both Teams and Outlook to communicate more effectively with colleagues, family, and friends. Publisher offers hundreds of templates that can be customized for the designs you create. Organize your calendar and inbox with Outlook, and use OneNote for more efficient note-taking.

This is not the subscription-based Microsoft 365; it's a one-time purchase of a single installation of MS Office 2021 on one Windows computer that you can use for a lifetime. So there are no annual or monthly fees. All languages are supported and all future updates are included, as is free customer service. It's no wonder that buyers have awarded this deal an amazing 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Don't miss this last chance to get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for only $49.97 (reg. $219).

