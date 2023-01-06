Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for Just $30
Treat yourself to Microsoft Office to kick off the new year.
The year is beginning and you might be feeling like you deserve a reward for navigating yet another challenging year. We agree, which is why we're offering a massive discount one last time on a lifetime license to Microsoft Office.
This year promises to be a challenging one as well, but with Microsoft Office on your side, you'll be better equipped to navigate all of the obstacles that stand in your way. For only two more days, we've dropped the price on a lifetime license for both Mac and Windows versions to just $29.99.
Both editions are available for instant delivery and download so you can pay just once and have Microsoft Office for life. They both include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, giving you everything you need to successfully run your business. Word processing, data analysis, presentations, communication, organization, and more — it's all covered by Microsoft Office.
If you're a Windows user, you'll get an even more souped-up version that's optimized for Windows. In addition to those six programs, you'll also get Access and Publisher, tools that will help you manage complete databases and design your own lookbooks, flyers, and other design documents with ease. Plus, the Windows version utilizes the new ribbon-based interface that allows you to access all tools and customizations across the suite through one simple view. That way, if you're working on a project that requires input from multiple programs, you can easily access everything you need in one view.
Microsoft Office has been the world's most popular office software for decades for good reason. Treat yourself to a lifetime license while it's on sale for 91% off $349 at just $29.99 until Sunday 1/8. Get it for Mac or Windows while supplies last.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How to Change Your Money Mindset in 2023, According to This Couple Who Paid Off More Than $100,000 in Debt
-
The 3 Questions Every Entrepreneur Needs to Be Able to Answer
-
If You Want to Be a Great Communicator, Avoid Falling Into These Classic Traps
-
How a Man Who Strives to Live a Possession-Free Life and a Miami Photographer Struck Up an Unexpected Friendship — and What They Can Teach You About the Importance of Human Connection
-
5 Priceless Lessons for First-Time Entrepreneurs
-
The Smartest People in the Room Often Overlook This Critical Attribute to Success
-
8 Essential Real Estate Questions to Ask Potential Franchisors
-
Most New Year's Resolutions Fail — But Here Are 5 You'll Actually Keep