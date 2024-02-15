Learn Excel from an Award-Winning MBA Professor for Just $10 Presidents' Day: This top-rated Excel course is 75% off.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Despite Google Sheets gaining momentum in recent years, Forrester Research has found that 81% of businesses still prefer Microsoft Excel. If you don't know Excel, it's high time you became familiar with it. Right now is a great time to do it because The Complete Microsoft Excel Course, including How to Program in Excel, is 75% off for Presidents' Day at just $10.

This best-selling Excel course has helped more than 1.5 million people learn Excel. It's taught by Chris Haroun, an award-winning MBA professor and venture capitalist who is one of the most popular business instructors on the web. Haroun has used Excel extensively throughout his career and in this course, he shows you how to practically apply it for use in any industry.

Starting with the basics, you'll learn core functions and formulas to help you with everyday tasks. You'll learn how to create a variety of Excel charts, generate datasets, and visualize data in compelling ways using Excel. There are lectures covering PivotTables to help you organize data and create dashboards and reports to effectively communicate what's happening with your data.

As you get into the advanced topics, you'll learn how to program in Excel, tapping into the power of Macros and VBA to automate day-to-day tasks. You'll even learn how to program and insert images in Excel to add an extra layer of style and design to your work.

For a limited time, you can get The Complete Microsoft Excel Course, including How to Program in Excel, for just $10, which is 75% off the regular price of $40.

