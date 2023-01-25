Learn Python from Home with This Info-Packed Bundle with Courses Less Than $3 Each

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you don't know how to code, just hearing the names of the different languages can feel intimidating. But seasoned coders often say that one language is easier to start with, and that's Python. Largely considered the most popular programming language, Python is relatively easy to learn and more general-purpose, making it more beneficial for entrepreneurs who need to stay updated on new technology.

The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle allows you to master the ins and outs of Python from home. Packed with 12 informative courses teeming with over 130 hours of instruction, this bundle is currently on sale for $34.99, dropping the cost of each course to less than $3 apiece.

This helpful bundle offers a well-rounded education in Python from many experienced instructors. Start things off with Python Foundations, taught by the 4.4-star-rated Zenva Academy. This e-learning platform provides world-class training on in-demand programming skills. Next, you'll get the foundations you need to start working with this programming language and build your own projects in this 4.9-star-rated course.

If you're more of an active learner, take your foundation and put it to good use with The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022. Taught by 4.6-star-rated teacher Jose Salvatierra, these 34 hours of instruction take you from beginner to expert in all things Python. And if you want more action-based teaching, Python Hands-On with 46 hours, 210 exercises, five projects, five assignments, and two exams, taught by 4.6-star-rated Musa Arda, also starts at a beginner level to turn you into an expert by the end.

Finally learn this sought-after programming language with The 2023 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, available now for just $34.99 (reg. $2,388).

