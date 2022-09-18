Learn the Cybersecurity Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs
Here's how you can get up-to-speed on today's best cyber defenses for your business.
Tech is constantly changing, with innovation happening practically every day. From app design and fintech to cybersecurity and more, it can feel hard to figure out where to focus your attention as an entrepreneur. Let us give you some advice: Think hard about cybersecurity.
According to a report last year, small businesses were the target of 43 percent of all cyber attacks. It's not just the big guys that hackers are targeting so you have to make sure your business has the protection it needs. Rather than hire an expensive consultant or an entire IT team, you can learn cybersecurity skills yourself with The Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle.
This 11-course bundle contains more than 70 hours of content covering some of today's most important tech certifications. Not only will this help you build your skills, but it will also verify them if you ever decide to pursue a cybersecurity side hustle or new career.
These are the certifications that are covered in the bundle:
- Certified Digital Forensics Examiner
- Certified Security Sentinel
- Certified Information Security Manager
- Certified Penetration Testing Engineer
- Certified Security Leadership Officer
- Certified Information Systems Security Officer
- Certified Incident Handling Engineer
- Certified Wireless Network Administrator
- Certified Penetration Testing Consultant
- Certified Healthcare Information Systems Security Practitioner
- Certified Information Systems Auditor
As you can see, it's a comprehensive list of important certifications covering a range of topics. You'll be able to sniff out the culprit after security incidents, design systems to prevent cyber attacks, and be able to test systems to ensure their safety. There are even a couple of more focused courses in case you have a specific industry in mind.
Start your cybersecurity journey today. Right now, you can get The Complete 2023 Tech Certification Training Bundle for just $49.99 for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
