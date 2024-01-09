Learn the Ins and Outs of ChatGPT with This Course Bundle, Now Only $24.97 You'll get a foundation in all things AI, plus more.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Census.gov reports that just 3.8% of businesses recently revealed they are using AI to produce goods and services. If you want to take your company to the next level and be in what will eventually be the majority when it comes to utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, it's time to master ChatGPT.

Learning more about AI doesn't mean you have to head back to the classroom. In fact, just in time for the new year, you can now learn from the comfort of your couch thanks to The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle. Packed with four informative courses, this bundle can be yours for just $24.97 — less than $7 a class — now through January 14 with no coupon code needed.

Don't worry if you're totally new to the world of AI. This bundle kicks off with a straightforward intro taught by ChatGPT trainer Mike Wheeler, ChatGPT for Beginners. This course tackles how to use ChatGPT in just an hour, giving you a glimpse into how to make the software work for you and make your work day smoother.

After you gain a foundation in all things AI, three more courses round out your education. If you're hoping to use ChatGPT for marketing purposes, you can dive into ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) That Writes for You and learn as teacher Alex Genadinik shows you how to enlist ChatGPT to write blog posts, social media captions, and more. Then, the courses Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tkinter & Python and Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Django & Python take things even further.

Tackle AI in 2024 with The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle, now only $24.97 through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence AI tools ChatGPT

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How Startups Can Leverage the Power of Community to Weather Any Storm

Why community is the unsung hero of startup success — and how to harness the power of community in times of crisis.

By Will Fan
Growing a Business

If You Want Your Business to Succeed, Get Gen Z to Like You — How Gen Z Will Impact Business and Marketing Decisions in 2024

The key to your branding is to build a community and shared purpose that resonates with Gen Z's desire for meaningful connections and a positive impact.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business News

Report: United Airlines, Alaska Airlines Find 'Loose Bolts' on Plane Doors Following Inspections

Preliminary inspections on grounded Boeing 797 Max 9 aircraft began after a door flew off an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight on Friday.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How to Build Team Culture in a Remote-Work World

Working from home is here to stay! Discover the best ways to build a healthy team culture with a remote workforce.

By Cyrus Claffey
Business News

Video: Mass Explosion at Historic Texas Hotel Injures 21 People, Traps Guests in Basement

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

By Emily Rella
Living

How Being the Middle Child Impacts Your Success in Business and Life

Dr. Brittany McGeehan, a licensed psychologist based in Frisco, Texas, delves into the family dynamics that shape who we become.

By Amanda Breen