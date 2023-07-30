Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tools like ChatGPT may seem exciting, but there's so much more a clever entrepreneur can do with AI. A recent McKinsey survey found that AI has the potential to improve business efficiency by up to 40% and reduce operational costs by 30%. However, it may take some rigorous study to access those savings.

Back-to-school season is a chance to re-evaluate your business fundamentals and see how AI fits there. If you want to learn how to create your own AI chatbot that you can use to automate simple tasks and streamline processes, then start studying the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle while it's marked down for the Back-to-School Sale. Get it for life for $29.97. No coupon needed.

Incorporate AI in your business

This AI programming bundle is suited to beginner programmers, so you don't need to be a tech expert to learn from it. Learners can start with a 15-lesson crash course in Python before moving onto dedicated courses showing you more advanced coding and cybersecurity skills.

Courses are taught by seasoned professionals like Dr. Chris Mall. Dr. Mall holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science, a Masters in Information Technology, and he has years of experience as a mobile developer.

Once you feel confident in your coding skills, you can start the 12-hour deep-dive into Computer Vision and Deeper Learning with OpenCV and Python. That's where you'll build 15 different projects, and you might even be able to apply them to your business.

Study Python and use AI to streamline your business

AI might be able to help you save time, labor, and money, but first you have to study, and the Back to School Sale is the time to do it.

