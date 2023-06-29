Score a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac for Only $29.97 With an extra discount ahead of Prime Day, get Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for just $29.97.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're living in the golden age of apps. According to TechJury, in 2020 the average American had 40 different apps downloaded onto their phone, and there seem to be new ones popping up everyday. But with all the buzz around the latest and greatest apps, there's something to be said for the ones that have been around....well, since back in the days of dial-up and old-school '90s computer towers.

Microsoft Office apps are classics for a reason, providing convenient ways to tackle nearly everything in both your work and personal life that have stood the test of time as technology continues to advance. And unlike a lot of apps, you can currently score a lifetime license to all of them for either a Mac or Windows computer for a low one-time price during Deal Days, our version of Prime Day. This lifetime license can be yours for only $29.97, with no coupon code required, now through July 14.

Whether you're a Mac or a PC lover, you can take advantage of this amazing steal on a fleet of the beloved Microsoft Office apps. For those operating on an Apple computer, the Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 offers all of the go-to apps — from Microsoft Word for drafting documents to Microsoft Excel for putting together spreadsheets. There's also Microsoft PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote included, all in a lifetime license that can be used on one computer forever. All Mac lovers need to do is make sure they've updated their OS to Version 11 Big Sur to get started.

Windows users can take advantage of the deal on Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, packed with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote — plus two other apps: Publisher and Access. This is also for a lifetime license installed on one computer, and works with Windows computers that have been updated to Windows 10 or 11.

During Deal Days, get these deals with no coupon code needed through July 14:

Prices subject to change.

