Build your team's network of tools with this limited-time price drop on word processing, spreadsheet creation, email, and more.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You may already have Microsoft Office on your work computer or one that belongs to a colleague or employee. If you don't, or there's another computer in your office that could use consistent access to the amazing software applications that have defined this suite for decades, then you'll want to invest soon.

During a special, limited-time price drop that runs from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for $24.97 (reg. $229).

Each of these licenses can be downloaded to one computer for lifetime access to the following programs:

OneNote

Outlook

PowerPoint

Excel

Word

The Windows version will also include Access and Publisher, while only the Mac version includes Teams Classic 2019. Both licenses come with lifetime access to Microsoft's superb customer support team. From hosting email with Outlook to offering the analytical and organizational wonders of Excel, the range of applications and benefits you could associate with this investment is theoretically endless.

For those unfamiliar with this suite's popularity, check out the Entrepreneur Store, where this deal has an average rating of 4.8/5 stars among 36 verified purchasers. One recent review describes the license as "easy to install, easy to activate."

From May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can save on these Microsoft Office licenses:

StackSocial prices subject to change.