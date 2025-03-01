Did You Hear? You Can Get Apple's MacBook Pro With a Touch Bar for More Than 70% Off. Get a refurbished MacBook Pro with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for just $540.

Whether you're the boss or a working professional, you can understand the interest in working remotely — flexible hours, less commute time, and a better work-life balance. But remote or hybrid work can only be successful if you have the right tools at your disposal.

One key item is a laptop that packs enough power, battery life, and storage to support your working lifestyle, whether you're working between the office and home or while digital nomading. You don't even have to break the bank—grab this refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes with a Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, and 512GB SSD, now $539.99 (reg. $2,399).

Refurbished devices can be an excellent way to save hundreds of dollars while still getting a high-quality, genuine Apple product. This MacBook Pro was pre-owned and went through a robust refurbishing process, including full cleaning, testing, and inspection, and it'll arrive in near-mint condition with a minimum of 80% battery health.

Pro-level features for pro performance

Since this is the Pro model, this laptop can support your 20+ Google tabs, demanding applications, and even gaming. Check out what's included:

Something you might appreciate most about this MacBook Pro is the Touch Bar above the keyboard, which makes it easy to customize the function buttons. There's also Touch ID for simple fingerprint sign-ins.

If you don't mind an older model, you can grab this 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar for $539.99 while inventory is still available.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019) 2.6GHz Core i7 Touch Bar 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

Only $539.99 at Entrepreneur

StackSocial prices subject to change.
