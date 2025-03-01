The "Lazy" Entrepreneur's Guide to AI: 5 Tools to Run Your Business on Autopilot Want to run your business on autopilot and escape the 24/7 grind? AI is the "lazy" entrepreneur's secret weapon! In this video, discover five game-changing AI tools to automate work, save time and boost profits.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to run your business on autopilot and finally escape the 24/7 grind? AI is the "lazy" entrepreneur's secret weapon, and if you're not using it, you're missing out on massive time savings and increased profits. In this video, I'm revealing five game-changing AI tools that can automate the most tedious parts of your business, letting you work less while achieving far more. What you'll learn:

  • Content Research Hack: Discover a secret weapon to automate topic research and generate endless fresh ideas in minutes (plus, how to supercharge it with two other powerful AI platforms).

  • Meeting Note-Taking Ninja: Uncover the AI assistant that automatically transcribes meetings, creates action items and even speeds up podcast production.

  • Sales-Boosting Chatbot: Learn how a specific type of AI chatbot can increase your conversion rates dramatically.

  • Email Marketing Superpower: Unlock the AI platform that analyzes your campaigns, reveals hidden performance insights and helps you consistently crush your goals.

  • Ultimate Productivity System: Explore the AI-powered tool that prioritizes your tasks, automates your schedule and eliminates distractions, letting you focus on what really matters.

I'll show you how to easily integrate these AI tools into your workflow, even if you're not a tech wizard.

Download the free "AI Success Kit" (limited time only). And you'll also get a free chapter from Ben's brand new book, "The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World."
