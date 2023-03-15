Master Windows PowerShell from Home with This Bundle, Now Just $19.99

Mastering this skill has endless benefits.

By Entrepreneur Store

This may be the perfect year to start your online business — especially if you are one of the unfortunate few affected by the big tech layoffs earlier this year. You can use your talents for your own benefit by striking out independently, but you may want to pick up some new skills. Coding could be invaluable, and you don't have to head back to the classroom to pick it up.

PowerShell, a cross-platform task automation solution, runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS, and mastering it has endless benefits. You can learn all about the ins and outs of Windows PowerShell from home with The 2023 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle. It's available now for just $19.99 — that amounts to less than $4 a class.

The 2023 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle helps you familiarize yourself with PowerShell through six informative courses totaling 18 hours of instruction. Each class is taught by Vijay Saint, an IT professional with tons of experience after working in a leading cloud service provider company. Saint has amassed an impressive 4.3-star rating from past students and has experience with automation approaches and how to deploy them at scale.

Anybody Can Script, A PowerShell Learning Series is outstanding for those new to PowerShell, teaching the underlying concepts and how to integrate it with non-Microsoft products. Next up, Essential Tools for Windows System Administrators helps system administrators be more efficient. And if you want to reach an advanced level in active directory management, Active Directory Management using Windows PowerShell can help.

And with 4.5 stars out of five online, this bundle's a hit with verified purchasers.

Master a new skill with The 2023 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle, available now for just $19.99 (reg. $1,200).

