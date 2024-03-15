⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Maximize Your Workspace with this $145 Display Monitor This 13.3-inch display monitor features a high resolution of 2560x1600 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

By Entrepreneur Store

The more complex a job gets, the more tabs and windows you might need to have open at a given time. When you start building presentations, sharing strategies, and running meetings — the number of reasons why you need a second monitor becomes too high to ignore. Luckily, entrepreneurs and business leaders can save on an amazing solution with this deal.

You can grab this 13.3" 2K Portable IPS Display Monitor on sale for just $144.97 (reg. $169) this week only. The sizable monitor supports high-resolution image display as large as 2560x1600 pixels with a 16:10 screen proportion adoption. It can support a high level of contrast and smooth playback with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it packs this power in a lightweight design that's less than 1.5 lbs and under a half-inch thick.

This IPS Display Monitor comes compatible with a wide range of laptops, PCs, and gaming systems including PlayStations, Xboxs, Wiis, and more. Its built-in speakers make enjoying any games or videos you're running through the monitor all the more enjoyable.

For those who are concerned about getting the most out of this limited-time deal, it's worth noting that the display monitor is made of premium metal, which adds to its durability while also offering some visual opulence. Its scratch-proof magnetic smart cover is also designed to make this monitor last longer while maintaining a quality appearance.

There's no reason to go any longer trying to stuff all of your work onto a single screen.

This 13.3" 2K Portable IPS Display Monitor is on sale for just $144.97 (reg. $169) for a limited time only.

