Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

During a price drop that's running through midnight on July 8, you can get this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 on sale for just $44.97 (reg. $219).

Simply put, if you're in charge of a team that's working on Windows computers, then you might want to check what office tools they're using. If the answers are scattered and from any organization that's not considered the best in the world at supporting modern workers, then you might want to consider this deal.

Accessing it upon purchase will be easy. You or your employee will get a code to download the Office suite onto one Windows computer for indefinite access. The programs included in this version of Microsoft Office include all of your favorites, such as:

  • OneNote
  • Outlook
  • PowerPoint
  • Excel
  • Word
  • Access
  • Publisher

Users can also take advantage of an ongoing offer to reach out to and utilize Microsoft's amazing customer support team whenever they need help. Considering the storied background of its programs and the likely familiarity your team members have with them, this deal is an absolute home run.

It's also extremely well-reviewed. From more than 35 reviews in the Entrepreneur Store, this license has a staggering 4.9/5 star average rating. One recent five-star review reflected a lot of enthusiasm stating, "I'm delighted to have a lifetime license to Excel, Word, and Outlook!"

Delight your team with this license while it's on sale.

Don't miss this last chance to save big on a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows at a discounted rate of just $44.97 (reg. $219). This sale runs through midnight on July 8th.

