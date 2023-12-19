Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The number of holiday shopping days is dropping fast, but you can still get instant access to a productivity upgrade that recipients of many ages will appreciate. Instead of snagging a late gift that won't get much use, explore this fantastic deal on Microsoft Office 2019.

For a limited time, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac and Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows can be purchased at only $29.97 apiece (reg. $229) with no coupon required. This almost $200 savings opportunity lasts through December 25, so these products can be bought and sent for immediate virtual delivery on or before Christmas.

From students and professionals to budget balancers and content creators, many can benefit from these Microsoft Office suites, each with a store rating of over four out of five. Home & Business 2019 for Mac allows Apple users to maximize their device with Microsoft technology, while Professional Plus 2019 lives up to the high standard Windows users have come to know.

Professional Plus 2019 for Windows comes complete with:

Access for managing a database.

Excel for data crunching and budget insight.

PowerPoint for creating visual slide presentations

Publisher for graphic designs and page layouts.

OneNote for a modern approach to taking notes.

Outlook for a streamlined email setup.

Word for crafting written documents.

The Home & Business 2019 for Mac purchase includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, plus Microsoft Teams, which enables virtual conferences and meetings. With either option, there are no fees beyond an initial discounted purchase.

Come up with a gift that someone actually needs, and help them conquer an array of tasks anytime by picking up one of these MSO productivity suites through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific:

Prices subject to change.