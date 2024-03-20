Quickly Create eBooks and Earn Money Online with This $25 AI Tool Accomplish more in your eBook efforts while investing less time and energy.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Searching for a side hustle to improve your financial situation? According to a recent study published by CNBC, 44 percent of people who currently work a second job believe they'll always need one in order to achieve goals, so finding the right approach to a consistent supplemental income is key.

Use the emerging power of artificial intelligence to your advantage at a surprisingly low price by purchasing a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro for only $24.97 (reg. $400) with no coupon necessary. This is a simple method to work toward making money online.

Thanks to My AI eBook Creation Pro, you can establish a steady stream of online income without making major investments of time or money. This software, primed to help users with little or no AI experience, presents customizable and versatile solutions.

Use the prompts to narrow your focus in categories such as genre, language, tone, and target audience. You can also establish desired eBook lengths down to individual chapters before allowing My AI eBook Creation Pro's advanced technology to create a finished book that you can tweak as you see fit.

You don't need to be a ChatGPT wiz to find success with this software. And with this setup, a lack of writing experience won't hold you back from efficient eBook creation.

In the process, users are freed from costly creative development methods and can modify project plans without oversight. Users will also receive suggested titles to consider from software that requires no installation.

Establish a profitable side hustle online without much fuss by claiming a lifetime subscription to My AI eBook Creation Pro for only $24.97 (reg. $400) this week only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Sounds Off on NAR Settlement: 'It's a Scary Time for Real Estate Agents'

The "Shark Tank" star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Friday's ruling.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

These Two Key Factors Can Produce Unbreakable Customer Bonds With Your Business

The power of authenticity cannot be understated. Across the business landscape, customers identify with brands they connect with and trust. In the race for earning and building consumer loyalty, being authentic is among the most important values business leaders must get right from the very start.

By Adam Povlitz
Starting a Business

After a Bizarre Shopping Experience, She Co-Founded Her Own Business. Five Years Later, They Opened Their 23rd Location.

Anna Harman, the co-founder and CEO of Studs, explains how her company has reimagined ear piercings and jewelry for Gen Z and millennial customers.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

From Stalwarts Like Ace Hardware to Emerging Brands Like Nothing Bundt Cakes — See the Top Retail Franchises

Featuring powerhouse brands revolutionizing the industry and empowering entrepreneurs to thrive, explore the top 15 retail franchises according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
By Kim Kavin
Marketing

AI is the Antithesis of Authenticity — But There's Hope. Here's How We Can Align Our Human Values with AI.

Everyone's talking about AI. There's excitement, fear, apprehension and confusion. So, how should you use it for your business? It's really a question of brand values.

By Sunny Dublick