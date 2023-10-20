Get a New-to-You Laptop Ahead of the Holiday Season With This $300 Refurbished Mac This refurbished MacBook Air is just $299.97 for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Are you hoping to get away this holiday season? According to PWC, 47% of Americans plan on traveling during this busy time. But if you're a busy entrepreneur, you likely can't avoid work for long. If you need a laptop to ensure you can stay connected on any trip, you're in luck — you can currently score a refurbished Apple MacBook Air for a steep discount.

The Apple MacBook Air is among the most convenient laptops on the market, thanks to its sleek and lightweight build. And it doesn't skimp on power either, offering some of Apple's best bells and whistles. You can currently snag a refurbished model for just $299.97 — over $800 in savings — with no coupon code required, now through October 23.

This refurbished MacBook Air allows you to take your work anywhere, easily — from Christmas vacation and beyond. Don't be deceived by the super thin frame; This laptop is packed with an Intel Core I5 processor with enhanced processing power that lets you multitask while you're away.

If you have a lot of important files and don't want to bring along hard drives, there's a 256GB SSD to store data right there on the device. Want to take a break? A 13.3" display lets you stream content comfortably. You can rest assured that it will work great right out of the box. However, since this model comes from 2015 and has a grade B rating, you may see light scuffing, scratches, or dents.

Enjoy the holidays and keep up with work anywhere with this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" for only 299.97 (reg. $1,109), no coupon code required, now through October 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
