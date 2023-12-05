Save $200 on Microsoft Office Packages for Mac or Windows through December 10 Don't miss holiday pricing on lifetime access to Microsoft Office tools for just $30.

When it comes to the holiday season, there are gifts that make an impact for one day, and there are those that carry value for years to come. The value of Microsoft Office is unquestioned at this point, with studies showing that more than a billion people have used its tools in some capacity, and these proven productivity suites are currently available at a surprisingly low price.

Through December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac and Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows is available for only $29.97 each (reg. $229) with no coupon required. Limited-time savings helps you deliver a present that's primed to pay long-term dividends in a variety of ways.

Whether the recipient is a student, professional, or content creator, there is plenty to gain from either comprehensive Microsoft Office package. Home & Business 2019 for Mac lets users bring the best of Microsoft innovations to their Apple product, while Professional Plus 2019 serves up the standard that Windows users have come to expect.

Professional Plus 2019 for Windows supplies the following programs:

  • Word for simple text processing and written documents.
  • Excel for data analysis and budgeting.
  • PowerPoint for the creation of impactful visual presentations.
  • Outlook for improved email efficiency and inbox management.
  • OneNote for accurate and easier note-taking.
  • Publisher for page layout and graphic design needs.
  • Access for database management.

Meanwhile, for Home & Business 2019 for Mac, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote are all included, along with Microsoft Teams, which enables video conferencing that creates a virtual meeting room. There are no fees necessary beyond the initial discounted cost.

Make a practical holiday purchase for someone in need of a productivity boost by getting one of these MSO versions through December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific:

Prices subject to change.
