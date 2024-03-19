Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With over 1.5 billion active users, Microsoft's Windows product line is a proven commodity among professionals across industries. In order to maximize the potential of this technology, the occasional upgrade is required, and we're serving up a pair of high-performing products for one low price.

For a limited time, the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle can be purchased at only $49.97 (reg. $408). This deal does not require a coupon and lasts through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Featuring touchscreen capabilities and an array of customizable settings, Microsoft Windows 11 Pro brings your operating system up to speed and unlocks new potential. Enhance user interface efficiency and reduce lagging with an OS that offers information protection and additional security, such as data encryption, while supplying access to DirectX 12 Ultimate and Microsoft Teams.

Looking to make the most of your new OS? Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows is an ideal resource for content creators and data crunches alike. It comes equipped with these programs:

Access for database management.

Excel for data analysis and budgeting.

OneNote for accurate and easier note-taking.

Outlook for improved email efficiency.

PowerPoint for the creation of impactful visual presentations.

Publisher for page layout and graphic design.

Word for text processing and written documents.

Publisher for page layout and graphic design.

This package carries a store rating of 4.1 out of 5 based on verified buyer reviews. Five-star feedback features a February 2024 review that reads, "Both licenses are added to your Microsoft account, so they are also backed up and tied to your account, which is another plus and peace of mind."

Instantly improve your setup with a boost from The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle, available at only $49.97 (reg. $408) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.