Save 94% on a 10TB Cloud Backup Plan That Could Save Your Business From Data Loss

Insurance may help you secure your business against a disaster, but it can't replace digital files lost in a flood or email records from a stolen hard drive. Data loss can cost companies thousands of dollars, but you may be able to prevent it from happening. Degoo Premium is a 10TB backup plan that automatically saves your important files on a secure cloud drive, and you can get a lifetime subscription for $199.99.

Hardware can be replaced, but lost data may just be gone. Degoo lets you send files to a secure online storage where you can still access and share them. Send files to your team via email or link, or you can use popular apps like Facebook and Twitter. Using the Android App, you can even select folders that Degoo will monitor autonomously. If Degoo detects any change, it will automatically upload a copy.

Uploading a file doesn't remove it from your computer. Degoo replicates your files, so you always have a backup copy. There is a 1GB file size limit, but that can be upgraded in the app. Access your cloud storage from an unlimited number of devices. That means your entire team can upload their work online. For remote workers, that makes it even easier to check in on ongoing projects.

Boasting 4.5/5 stars online, Degoo gives you more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined. Consolidate your cloud storage solutions into one easily accessible file hub protected behind a 256-bit AES encryption that's nearly impossible for hackers to break into.

Keep your files safe with a backup plan your entire team can access. For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium 10TB Backup Plan for $199.99 (reg. $3,600).

