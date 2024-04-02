Call and message with an alternative phone number, and remain anonymous with this discounted tool.

Mixing business and personal items can be tricky, especially if you're serious about maintaining privacy. Adding a second phone may help but monthly fees can stack up, so there's an alternative solution that packs plenty of proven value.

A lifetime subscription to the Hushed Private Phone Line app typically costs $150 but, for a limited time, that price drops by a bunch. Add 20 percent savings to an ongoing discount and pick up this subscription for only $19.99 through April 7 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific with coupon SECURE20.

With Hushed, there's no need to commit to yet another contract with the phone company. Compatible with iOS 11 or later, Android 5.0 or later, and offering American and Canadian phone numbers, this app is an excellent way to handle purchases, sales transactions, customer service while maintaining some separation from your personal affairs.

Select from hundreds of area codes and create customized features, such as voicemail and forwarding options. An instant digital redemption means you won't need to wait in between purchasing and using this subscription

Hushed carries a store rating of 4.7 out of five based on nearly 300 verified buyer reviews. That feedback features a five-star review from July 2023 that reads, "Legit second number and works well. Also the customer support is good so I get all the help I need to set this up."

