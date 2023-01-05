Save More Than 90% Off Cybersecurity Training This Year

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this day and age, entrepreneurs have to take cybersecurity seriously. With hackers getting more sophisticated and prevalent than ever, investing in your business's safety is vital. With our Same You, New Job promotion, you can become your business's very own cybersecurity expert, saving you a bundle on cybersecurity and IT costs in the future.

That's because now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on January 9, you can get a lifetime InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership for a specially reduced price of just $54.99.

InfoSec4TC is an online cybersecurity training provider that has earned 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot. They understand the security essentials for today's businesses and the future challenges they will face. It has the highest passing rate of any online training organization, giving you the tools you need to earn some of the most in-demand cybersecurity certifications and helping you raise your earning potential. It includes lifetime access to all InfoSec4TC current and future courses and programs, with updates and exams included.

With a Platinum Membership, you'll get lifetime access to all of InfoSec4TC's self-paced certification courses. With more than 90 courses covering ethical hacking, CISSP, GSEC, and many other internationally recognized IT certifications, you'll be well on your way to becoming an IT and cybersecurity pro. InfoSec4TC even provides you with the latest exam questions and free access to a student portal to help you study and practice.

Whether you want to learn ethical hacking or earn CISA or CISM certification, the InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership has you covered. Now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on January 9, you can sign up for a lifetime membership for just $54.99. That's a massive discount from the usual $999 price tag.

