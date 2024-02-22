Pick up this e-learning bundle for $35, this week only.

According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a data scientist in 2024 has climbed beyond $110,000 in base pay. If you're looking to move proactively toward a career in that field without making a major monetary sacrifice, consider investing in a comprehensive yet extremely affordable educational package.

Gain an edge by exploring The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle, available now for only $34.97 (reg. $429) with no coupon necessary. That's $395 savings on unlimited access to a 13-course experience that spans more than 50 hours.

This highly rated e-learning resource supplies updated insight into Excel's array of usage, including calculations, customized reports, and spreadsheet maximization. Plus, Python and Amazon Honeycomb basics are addressed for those looking to build a functional understanding of coding and app building.

These lessons will equip users to impress with certification opportunities and potentially open the door toward expanded employment options. Learn at your own pace to establish confidence, and skip or repeat course material as needed.

Courses are led by Mammoth Interactive developer and instructor John Bura, who has contributed to several top-ranked games in the Apple App Store. This comprehensive, reduced-priced bundle carries a store rating of 4.4 stars out of five.

Those verified buyer reviews include one from Caroline B. that reads, "The course was easy to get into and is easy to follow along with. There is a practice component that gives hands-on experience and a reference for later."

Don't miss an opportunity to gain insight toward rewarding job opportunities by purchasing The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle for only $34.97 (reg. $429) this week only.

