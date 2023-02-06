Save on a Tablet Your Employees Can Use Almost Anywhere

This refurbished tablet could help you cut hardware costs.

Entrepreneur Store

On average, small businesses spend up to 6.9% of their budget on IT. That includes hardware, software, and cybersecurity services. If you want to reduce your IT budget and provide your workers with versatile devices that they can bring on the road for work-related travel, then a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet could be a viable option for only $159.99 each.

The Surface 3 has a 10.8-inch HD touchscreen display and 2GB RAM. Get low-lag performance from productivity apps like Microsoft Office or connectivity software like Slack. This tablet runs on Windows 10 and has a 64GB SSD for quiet, consistent operation. This tablet may be a great investment if you want streamlined devices for your employees. The battery could offer up to 10 hours of performance on a single charge.

Though this tablet is refurbished, that does not mean you would be providing subpar hardware for your employees. Refurbished technology has been thoroughly checked for quality.

Connect a Bluetooth keyboard to your tablet for similar functionality to a lightweight laptop at a fraction of the cost. Users could even connect auxiliary displays using the USB ports while the folding stand creates a stable presentation platform for in-person meetings. Plus, connect to online meetings using the front or rear-facing five-megapixel cameras.

Whether in an office, at home, or on the road, show your workers you care by supplying them with a high-quality tablet. Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet on sale for $159.99 (reg. $594). The sale ends on February 6 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time — but order through February 3 for arrival in time for Valentine's Day.

