Save Your Essential Files on a 500GB External Hard Drive

Some files, you just can't afford to lose. A study by Invenio IT found that businesses can lose millions in moments due to lost data, and it's not just a loss of information. Productivity struggles to progress if you don't have your essential information, even if it's safe online but you don't have internet access.



If you want to make sure you have consistent access to your most essential data, keep it safe on an external hard drive. This 500GB Ultra-Slim Portable External Hard Drive is on sale for just $32.99 (reg. 39), and it could be a valuable asset in preventing lost data.

Protect your business's files.

This compact, portable hard drive is easy to use and could have a major impact on how you work. Just connect a compatible USB 3.0 cable and start uploading or downloading your files as needed. Connect Mac or Windows computers, mobile devices, and more. Some older devices may require reformatting, but that still leaves you with considerable room for storage. You can expect read and write speeds up to 100MB/s.



Though this hard drive is listed as 500GB, it may appear as 465GB when you open it on your computer. That is because the notation computers use to measure available space differs from hard drive manufacturer notation. It is still a considerable amount of room in which you can store the files your business cannot risk losing.

The only way to lose the data on this hard drive is to lose or destroy the drive itself. Hackers can't access what isn't plugged in, so it may even be safer than many cloud storage options. Plus, you don't need an internet connection to access your files. Take your work home with you with a hard drive that may be even smaller than your smartphone.

