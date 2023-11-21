Score a 6-in-1 Charging Cable for as Low as $16, Exclusively Here This Holiday Season A perfect stocking stuffer, on sale through November 27.

Almost half of Americans will be traveling this holiday season, according to Deloitte. If you're among them, as an entrepreneur, you'll likely want to make sure you stay connected with work even while you're away. That's where the InCharge X Max 6-in-1 100W Ultra-Fast 5-Foot Charging Cable comes in, offering a convenient way to stay powered up on the go.

With the InCharge X Max, you can avoid the dreaded dead battery warning no matter where you are — or gift loved ones this charger as a primo stocking stuffer. And right now, in time for Black Friday, you can snag this multi-tasking cord for only $16.97 ($22 off the usual price) or two of them for $31.97 ($46 off the regular cost) with no coupon code required, exclusively here through November 27.

Be prepared to charge nearly anything, thanks to the InCharge X Max. This charging cable is the ultimate multi-tasking, all-in-one, convenient charging cable. As a 6-in-1, you can charge USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, or USB-C to micro-USB. And that USB-C to USB-C offers ultra-fast charging up to an impressive 100W, with iPhones fast charging up to 18W, so you can get back to business.

You can power up devices while you sync up with your laptop for maximum efficiency, with a super-quick 480Mbps data transfer speed. And you can enjoy peace of mind knowing this multi-use charger isn't like your usual cords. It's made of aramid fiber, braided copper wires, TPU cable guards, and nylon reinforcement for durability.

Save big on a more convenient charging situation now through November 27 at these exclusive prices, with no coupon code required:

By Amanda Breen