Score Prime Day-Like Savings on This Bundle of Microsoft Must-Haves You won't find this exclusive deal on Amazon: Microsoft Office Pro Plus and Windows 11 Pro for just $49.99.

If you're working from home, like 17.9% of Americans were in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, you need a good working computer. If you're in the market for a new laptop or desktop device but want to avoid a sky-high price tag, choosing a refurbished model is a great way to go.

Refurbished computers offer affordable prices and the perk of preventing e-waste, but there's one downside — they sometimes need a little update. That's where the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro Bundle comes in, offering the latest operating system and a license to the Microsoft Office staples for one low price — just $49.99 during our answer to Prime Day with no coupon code needed.

Every time you purchase a new device, whether refurbished or not, you will need a new license for the Microsoft Office staples. And there's a reason this fleet of apps has remained relevant since the years of chunky tower computers in the '90s: they help you get things done.

With this bundle, you'll receive a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus — including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — sent right to your email with instant delivery and download.

Once you have your favorite apps up and running, you will need to ensure you're running on the latest operating system. This bundle includes a license to Windows 11 Pro, which can give your device a new lease on life. This system offers a new interface, biometrics login, remote desktop access from anywhere, and a more innovative screen space. There's also a touchscreen option that lets you work sans mouse or keyboard and other features.

Make your workday more seamless with the exclusive All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Lifetime License for Windows and Windows 11 Pro Bundle, on sale during our answer to Prime Day for just $49.99 (reg. $418).

