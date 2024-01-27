Save more than $1,000 on this coding bundle for just a few more days.

Building a website, creating new functionality that's tied to your specific industry, and developing new tools and features — these are all things most businesses need to grow nowadays. These are also all tasks that require skilled and informed programmers. To reduce costs on contractors and outsourcing, you can do more for your business by learning some coding skills yourself.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $1,500) through January 28th only. This in-depth collection of online learning materials features 213 hours of content spread across 15 courses. Each one has a specific focus.

One of the more well-reviewed courses in the bundle, Learn To Code with Python 3, features 78 lessons on the popular programming language Python and its basics. Rated 4/5 stars, the course goes over why Python is important, its functions, reversing a string function, navigating a system with an OS library, and more.

This course is taught by Joseph Delgadillo — a best-selling instructor with years of experience teaching IT, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing online. Delgadillo has an average instructor rating of 4.2/5 stars. Some of the other focuses in the bundle include C++ for Absolute Beginners, ChatGPT and OpenAI fundamentals, Google Assistant automation, and a whole lot more.

Instead of always hiring out to solve your programming and coding needs, you can collect some of the knowledge yourself to save your business time and money.

