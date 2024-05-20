Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Organizing data can keep a business well informed about its progress, operations, and any other meaningful area of concern. Analyzing that data can go a long way in helping a business learn how to adjust its approach and optimize its progress. Microsoft Excel has emerged over the last couple of decades as the best tool for both managing and analyzing data.

The Excel Mastery Bundle: Basics, Macros, and Data Analysis is a comprehensive learning package designed to equip ambitious business leaders with the skills to harness the full potential of Excel. With six courses and a total of 28 hours of material, you'll learn everything from the basics to advanced data analysis techniques.

In MS-Excel/Excel 2023: The Complete Introduction to Excel, instructor Yassin Marco takes users through 19 lessons on starting out with Excel, basic functions, pivot tables, charts, and data, and there's even a course project to help you get your feet wet.

Marco has a 4.2/5-star average instructor rating and works on a foundation of a BS in international management, as well as several certifications in IT and management.

Microsoft Excel: Learn Excel by Creating Diverse Projects is another popular course in the bundle, with 27 lessons in total. This course is designed to help students master data entry techniques that optimize management and analysis for teams around the world. It explains how to navigate worksheets, use different cell formats, and perform common functions like SUM and AVERAGE.

If you're interested in learning more, just remember that The Excel Mastery Bundle: Basics, Macros, and Data Analysis is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $499).

