📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Snag Microsoft Office for $30 During This Week-Long Price Drop Grab a lifetime license to a suite of word processing, email support, and other tools.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Does your business have a reliable suite of office programs and tools to serve your basic content creation and communication needs? If not, then you're not setting yourself or your team up for success. Lock in a tried-and-true suite of such programs for a staggeringly reduced rate for a limited time only.

From April 22nd through April 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac or Windows at a reduced rate of just $29.97 (reg. $229).

Each option features a one-time download key with a lifetime license to live on that computer indefinitely. Both license options come with these well-respected and long-used programs:

  • Microsoft Word 2019
  • Microsoft OneNote 2019
  • Microsoft Outlook 2019
  • Microsoft Excel 2019
  • Microsoft PowerPoint 2019

The Windows version also includes Publisher 2019 and Access 2019, and the Mac version includes Teams Classic 2019. Each deal also features access to what's known as "the best customer support" for life.

Windows users will need to use at least Windows 10 or Windows 11 as operating software, each of which is available for remarkably low rates across the web. Mac users will need at least Montery (version 12) installed, and of course, they could use Ventura or Sonoma, too.

This deal is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review by a buyer named Roger Mitchell explains the value well, stating, "The software is very usable still despite being nearly 5 years old. The support team were very helpful and quick to respond with my question."

Set your team or self up with a reliable Microsoft Office product. Get a lifetime license at the following rate from April 22nd through April 30th at 11:59 PM PT:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Transforming Your Passion Into Impact — Discover the Top 15 Franchises Shaping Children's Futures

Looking to make a real impact in kids' lives while running a successful business? Check out the top 15 children's franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Science & Technology

How to Use Tech to Save Your Restaurant Money and Help Turn First-Time Patrons Into Loyal Customers

Noble Restaurant Group Director of IT William Connors explains how using Toast's point of sale and management system has transformed their business.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Growing a Business

Expand Your Business with a New Language While Babbel Is Only $150 for Life

Arguably the most popular language-learning platform in the world, its bite-size lessons are ideal for busy professionals.

By Entrepreneur Store
Health & Wellness

You Won't Be a Successful Entrepreneur Until You Adopt These 3 Habits

Being an entrepreneur is a marathon, not a sprint!

By Kelly Hyman
By Artis Rozentals
Growing a Business

10 Big Ways to Shine for National Small Business Week (and 5 Things to Avoid)

Every year, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes time to honor America's top small businesses. As one of the country's 33 million small businesses, you are the engine of the nation's economy. Share your story and grow new business by leveraging your connection with your community.

By Jim Conroy