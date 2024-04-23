Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Does your business have a reliable suite of office programs and tools to serve your basic content creation and communication needs? If not, then you're not setting yourself or your team up for success. Lock in a tried-and-true suite of such programs for a staggeringly reduced rate for a limited time only.

From April 22nd through April 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac or Windows at a reduced rate of just $29.97 (reg. $229).

Each option features a one-time download key with a lifetime license to live on that computer indefinitely. Both license options come with these well-respected and long-used programs:

Microsoft Word 2019

Microsoft OneNote 2019

Microsoft Outlook 2019

Microsoft Excel 2019

Microsoft PowerPoint 2019

The Windows version also includes Publisher 2019 and Access 2019, and the Mac version includes Teams Classic 2019. Each deal also features access to what's known as "the best customer support" for life.



Windows users will need to use at least Windows 10 or Windows 11 as operating software, each of which is available for remarkably low rates across the web. Mac users will need at least Montery (version 12) installed, and of course, they could use Ventura or Sonoma, too.



This deal is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review by a buyer named Roger Mitchell explains the value well, stating, "The software is very usable still despite being nearly 5 years old. The support team were very helpful and quick to respond with my question."

Set your team or self up with a reliable Microsoft Office product. Get a lifetime license at the following rate from April 22nd through April 30th at 11:59 PM PT:

StackSocial prices subject to change.