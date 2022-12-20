Start Your Career as a Cybersecurity Pro With This Bundle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By 2025, there may be more than 3 million cybersecurity job openings, each earning more than $88,000. As the costs of global cybercrime increase, the cybersecurity industry isn't likely to slow down.

If you want to be part of this growing industry, you could get started with the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle. This five-course online training has instruction on CompTIA certification, NIST protocols, and more.

In any competitive field, it's important to stand out from the crowd of people offering similar services or skills. Whether you're trying to get your first IT client or vying for a cybersecurity consultant contract with a Fortune 500 company, you could start by collecting certifications that prove your expertise.

Getting CompTIA certified may be a useful early step in your cybersecurity future. Some students have found promising careers based only on their certification, but of course you have to prepare for the exams first.

The CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003) and (CAS-004) courses are designed to help you learn to analyze security risks, integrate new concepts and security architecture, apply research methods, and more. These are prep courses for CompTIA exams with more than 60 hours of material. Study and earn your specialist certification for hands-on IT technical professionals when you pass the corresponding exam.

Learn from professionals at College how to design security architecture and apply secure design principles. An expert instructor teaches each course, and all course material is yours for life.

If you want any government cybersecurity contracts, you would need to be a master of the National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) framework. Not to mention, NIST is already the framework for over 30% of U.S. companies. Start familiarizing yourself with it in NIST Cybersecurity and Risk Management Frameworks. This 29-lesson course features instruction on preparing an organization to manage its security and privacy risks, manage and implement controls, and authorize a system.

For a limited time, get the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle for $69 (reg. $1,475).

