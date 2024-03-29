You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Streamline In-House Developer Work with This $40 Program Microsoft Visual Studio features tools to help programmers code faster and build complex projects across different languages and platforms.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Dev work is often what makes or breaks a project coming in on time and on budget. For teams and professionals out there doing your own coding and development, you should really secure a tool that will help you make the most of your time at a reasonable or even favorable rate. An example of the latter is that through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows and get it for a rate of just $39.97 (reg. $499).

Microsoft Visual Studio is equipped with a range of tools and features that help users code smarter, more efficiently, and faster. Its software is built on a 64-bit IDE, which is equipped to support large-scale projects and intense workloads.

In addition to helping with collaboration and organization, Visual Studio supports building projects across different coding languages and platforms. For example, with Visual Studio Pro you can edit running ASP.NET pages in web designer view or even build responsive Web UIs in C# using Blazor.

Microsoft Visual Studio also helps developers speed up the coding process with IntelliCode, which uses variable names, functions, and the type of code you're writing to generate suggestions to help you finish a line or block of code faster than you could type it out.

This fantastic software is rated 4.6/5 stars on GetApp, and its current affordable rate is worth taking a serious look at.

From now through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows and get it for just $39.97 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I Started a Semi-Passive Side Hustle That Earns $33,000 a Week on Amazon: 'Selling There Is a No-Brainer'

Dr. Jenny Woo wanted to create a product that would help people connect, and it turned out to be a lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Wildly Inappropriate': Woman Says She Was Denied a Job Because She Didn't Wear Makeup During the Interview

Melissa Weaver was applying for a VP of HR job at a tech company via video.

By Emily Rella
By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

Avoid These 9 Pitch Deck Mistakes When Asking Others For Money

Crafting an efficient pitch deck requires serious effort, but at least it's not wandering in the dark since certain rules are shaped by decades of relationships between startups and investors.

By Kirill Gurskiy
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
By Sherin Shibu