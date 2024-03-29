Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Dev work is often what makes or breaks a project coming in on time and on budget. For teams and professionals out there doing your own coding and development, you should really secure a tool that will help you make the most of your time at a reasonable or even favorable rate. An example of the latter is that through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows and get it for a rate of just $39.97 (reg. $499).

Microsoft Visual Studio is equipped with a range of tools and features that help users code smarter, more efficiently, and faster. Its software is built on a 64-bit IDE, which is equipped to support large-scale projects and intense workloads.

In addition to helping with collaboration and organization, Visual Studio supports building projects across different coding languages and platforms. For example, with Visual Studio Pro you can edit running ASP.NET pages in web designer view or even build responsive Web UIs in C# using Blazor.

Microsoft Visual Studio also helps developers speed up the coding process with IntelliCode, which uses variable names, functions, and the type of code you're writing to generate suggestions to help you finish a line or block of code faster than you could type it out.

This fantastic software is rated 4.6/5 stars on GetApp, and its current affordable rate is worth taking a serious look at.

