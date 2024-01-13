With this limited-time deal, you get seven courses and nearly 170 hours of content on coding with Python.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Coding with Python might be one of the most versatile and applicable skills an IT professional could have. If you're looking to add to your skill set in the new year, then consider investing in an affordable educational resource focused on Python development. If that sounds valuable, then you could, for example, get The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14th only.

This bundle features seven courses and nearly 170 hours of content on coding with Python. It kicks off with a helpful introduction in the form of The Complete Python Course, which is rated 4.6/5 stars on average by verified purchasers. It shows you how to start learning to code with Python even with zero pre-existing knowledge or experience. It breaks down what you can do with Python, like building databases, developing web content, scraping the web, and more.

Some of the other focuses of courses in this bundle include machine learning with Python, concurrent and parallel programming, Python for software engineering, and more.

These courses are all taught by instructors from Packt Publishing, which maintains an impressive 5-star instructor rating for its reliable and informative e-learning experiences geared toward IT specialists and aspiring programmers.

Get The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.