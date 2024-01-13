The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle is $24.99 With this limited-time deal, you get seven courses and nearly 170 hours of content on coding with Python.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Coding with Python might be one of the most versatile and applicable skills an IT professional could have. If you're looking to add to your skill set in the new year, then consider investing in an affordable educational resource focused on Python development. If that sounds valuable, then you could, for example, get The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14th only.

This bundle features seven courses and nearly 170 hours of content on coding with Python. It kicks off with a helpful introduction in the form of The Complete Python Course, which is rated 4.6/5 stars on average by verified purchasers. It shows you how to start learning to code with Python even with zero pre-existing knowledge or experience. It breaks down what you can do with Python, like building databases, developing web content, scraping the web, and more.

Some of the other focuses of courses in this bundle include machine learning with Python, concurrent and parallel programming, Python for software engineering, and more.

These courses are all taught by instructors from Packt Publishing, which maintains an impressive 5-star instructor rating for its reliable and informative e-learning experiences geared toward IT specialists and aspiring programmers.

Get The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology software development programming Python

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most — and Least — On-Time Airlines of 2023, According to a New Report

In July 2023, ticket-selling airlines reported an on-time arrival rate of 69.6%.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Create Custom Images with Pixilio

A lifetime subscription is just $25 through January 14th.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

'We Pulled Off An SEO Heist': Entrepreneur Stole 3.6 Million Pageviews From Competitors — And Your Business Could Be Next.

This has huge implications for businesses that rely on Google's organic traffic for revenue.

By Ben Angel
Branding

10 Reasons Why Branding Is Important, Even For Startups

Branding is a fundamental aspect of building a successful startup.

By Athalia Monae
Starting a Business

They Started in a Garage with a $100 Damaged Bathtub. Now These Founders Run a $100 Million Cold Plunge Business.

Plunge co-founders Michael Garrett and Ryan Duey detail the launch and exponential growth of their game-changing cold plunge company.

By Dan Bova
Growing a Business

Life's Too Short to Work With Incompatible People — Follow These 3 Secrets To Building High-Performing Teams

Establishing a world-class team that generates good things doesn't happen overnight. You can't hire this kind of team; you build it.

By Chris Savage