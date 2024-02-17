Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every modern business is vulnerable to the threat of cyberattacks. History has proven that digital threats can be more costly than any, so how can an entrepreneur or business leader build something capable of withstanding common threats? Like any area, the more you learn about cybersecurity and ethical hacking, the better you can work with specialists or for yourself to protect your business online.

This comprehensive solution features just over 130 hours of content spread across 18 expert-led courses.

In the Website Hacking in Practice: Hands-On Course 101, you can get the ins and outs of how threats operate around websites, which are entities that every business needs to protect. Broken into 44 lectures, this course includes step-by-step breakdowns on ethical hacking and security for websites and web applications. It covers the ten most critical web application attacks, which are presented yearly by OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project).

This course is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by students. Along with others in the bundle, it is taught by instructors from IT Security Academy, which has an average rating of 4.1/5 stars for its experience preparing aspiring IT professionals for certification exams and careers beyond. The rest of the bundle covers helpful topics like penetration testing, hacking wireless networks, hacking with Python, and more.

