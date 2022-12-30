TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform, so it's no wonder brands and individuals alike want to know how to cultivate audiences on this network. But it's not enough to just post compelling, eye-catching content; you also have to post that content at the right time, which is a science and an art in and of itself.

Let's break down the best times to post on TikTok in 2023, so you can maximize your audience growth in no time.

Why do TikTok posting times matter?

Simply put, TikTok video posting times matter because it's about maximizing how many people see your content before it is lost in the sea of new videos.

New content is uploaded to TikTok every second. Even if you create a fantastic video with good music, good visuals and other excellent elements, it could be lost if enough people don't view it and like it in a matter of minutes or hours. If you post content on TikTok when very few people are using the platform, the algorithm might not favor you, and you'll have to post new content sooner rather than later.

In contrast, if you post content on TikTok at the perfect time, more people will see that content, which can help it rise to the top. This is a reinforcing effect; the more popular your TikTok content becomes, the more popular it can become as more and more people see it among the general audience.

Bottom line: TikTok posting times matter because they can make or break your content engagement more than almost any other factor. This is true not just for TikTok but for other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitch and so on.

What is the best time to post on TikTok?

The best time to post on TikTok varies daily, but people are always on TikTok. There doesn't really seem to be a "dead" time for this platform, especially when you consider the fact that people engage with TikTok around the world.

Even when America is asleep, people on the other side of the world, like in China, are wide awake and browsing TikTok content. On top of that, people browse TikTok at different times and for different purposes, which can impact when the most traffic hits the platform and when traffic comparatively slows down.

Some studies have determined the best general time to post on TikTok. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, the best times to post on TikTok (Eastern Standard Time) are:

Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday at 12 a.m.

Friday at 5 a.m.

In addition, Influencer Marketing Hub's study found the following times to have very high engagement rates relative to other times throughout the week (also in EST):

Monday at 6 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10 p.m.

Tuesday at 2 a.m., 4 a.m., and 9 a.m.

Wednesday at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 11 p.m.

Thursday at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Friday at 5 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Sunday at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m.

So, what does this data tell us? There are a few patterns to discern from the data set.

People generally check TikTok several times daily rather than doing all of their video watching in a single chunk.

Hootsuite's analysis of 30,000 posts found the best time to post on TikTok for maximum engagement is Thursday at 7 PM. While there is not conclusive causal data pertaining to why this time is the best overall, it is worth considering in your content strategy.

Even though this information is beneficial, it doesn't apply to everyone. The general peak times listed above can be a great starting point; however, once you have a stronger understanding of your specific target audience, you may find particular times to be more effective in generating high engagement.

Indeed, every business, influencer or individual has a different best time to post on TikTok. If you can figure out the best times to post your specific, unique content on TikTok, you'll be able to grow an audience much more quickly and maximize engagement rates across the board.

How can you determine the best times to post on TikTok?

It's always a good idea to post on TikTok during the best time for your target audience or specific niche. But that's easier said than done! Let's take a look at how you can determine the best times to post on TikTok, no matter what your niche happens to be.

Research your audience

For starters, always do a lot of market research. Specifically, you should learn more about your target audience before influencing or marketing at all. Determining your target audience lets you figure out the following:

The kinds of people who are most likely to watch your content or consume your products.

When those people use TikTok most frequently or when they are most likely to view your content.

You should do a lot of market research and figure out when your target audience will likely be on their phones, ready to check out your content and share it with their friends.

Watch your analytics

Don't forget to watch your TikTok audience analytics. You can see how many people view your videos when your videos are accessed and much more — it's all for free, although you do need a TikTok Pro Account to do this.

How to check TikTok analytics

You can check your TikTok fairly simply with this process:

Go to your profile in the TikTok app.

Tap on the Settings and Privacy menu – it's the three dots in the top right corner.

Switch to a Pro Account, which is found under the Management account option.

Follow the on-screen directions.

Go back to Settings and Privacy, then tap Creator Tools.

Tap Analytics – you can then see your audience statistics.

Access to your analytics page is crucial as you experiment with different content posting times. Armed with this information, you'll be able to see when you should post on TikTok based on previous content consumption, how many views your last videos got, etc.

On this section of your TikTok account, you can also check factors like:

Video views and average watch time.

Trending hashtags.

Follower activity, located on the "Followers" tab.

Audience location.

Top territories for your global audience.

Top TikTok posts.

Best day of the week for audience engagement.

TikTok user demographics.

Ultimately, this is a powerful tool for social media marketing and planning your posting schedule.

Post content frequently

Naturally, it's wise to post on TikTok as frequently as possible. The more content you post, the more opportunities your target audience (and general audience) have to see your brand and interact with that content.

While there is no hard data on the ideal volume of content to post each day, most marketing agencies and industry professionals recommend posting anywhere from one to three posts daily.

Don't worry if your content did not generate enough engagement or if you made it a few days ago. It might be wise to repost content that did not get as much engagement as you initially hoped for. The reason for this is clear: if your initial content brought in lack-luster engagement, reposting the content provides another opportunity to reach your audience and trigger a higher among of engagement.

However, be sure to delete the original version of the content, so people don't get confused by both versions of the same video.

Should you post at the same time or at different times?

Many TikTokers or aspiring influencers post their content simultaneously every day, while others believe it is best to adhere to a consistent posting schedule.

You may find it best to post content at different times throughout the day and week. Why? By posting content at different times, you'll expose your content to more people, including the general TikTok audience.

This is a great way to grow your audience, particularly if you operate or influence within a relatively narrow niche or entertain a small group of people.

On the other hand, you might find consistency to be more effective for fostering engagement, as your audience knows when to expect new content.

Once you understand your target audience and when they are most likely to browse TikTok, it's a good idea to target them with most of your content. Regardless of your posting strategy, you should tailor it to specific target audience you wish to reach.

Read the opinions of others

Lastly, don't be afraid to read the opinions of others regarding the best times to post on TikTok. The TikTok algorithm is always changing, and the viewing habits of TikTok's user base change just as frequently.

Therefore, you should keep abreast of algorithm changes and watch what major TikTok influencers and entertainers do. If they recommend that you post during a specific time, run some experiments and see if you see any improvements in your engagement metrics or views.

So, when should you post on TikTok?

As you can see, there's no one best time to post on TikTok for everyone. Instead, the ideal time to post new content depends on your audience, niche and personal preferences. Do a lot of research and plan ahead, and you'll have a much better time posting content that successfully gets in front of tons of eyeballs.

Of course, there's more to mastering TikTok than just posting content at the right time.

Check out Entrepreneur's other guides and resources here for more informative articles like this to help you grow your business!