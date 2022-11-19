The Best Windows Bundle of the Year is Here

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur relies on technology to help them run their businesses. In these digital days, you can't avoid it. But the nature of tech is that it's always innovating and improving, helping you to do things better. It's also the nature of Capitalism that Black Friday is an outstanding time to invest in cool products and upgrades for yourself and your business.

StackCommerce

That's the case this November as we're releasing Black Friday deals early throughout the month. And the newest release is possibly our best yet. The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle is the most loaded, impressive bundle we've put together all year, and it's on sale for just $59.99 while supplies last as part of our Every Day is Black Friday promotion.

This bundle includes six top-rated apps for productivity, graphic design, marketing, security, and much more — everything you need as an entrepreneur. Here are some of the highlights:

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for Windows

With a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office 2021 Professional, the bundle is worth it for this one product alone. No more subscription fees, just pay once and you'll have instant access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Teams, Publisher, and Access.

Microsoft Office is the world's most ubiquitous office software for good reason, as you'll find out when you integrate it into your workflow. From seamless document processing and data analysis to improved communication, Microsoft Office makes it so much easier to manage your business.

Ivacy VPN

Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, Ivacy VPN is a powerful cybersecurity solution that any entrepreneur who works on public Wi-Fi should have. This high-speed VPN offers powerful 256-bit encryption on a network of more than 1,000 servers in 50 countries around the world. You'll enjoy fast P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity, bypass geographical restrictions, and avoid ISP throttling no matter where you are.

SplashID Pro

You probably have a lot of passwords. Stop writing them down on sticky notes. SplashID Pro is a top-rated password management solution that lets you manage your login credentials on your phone, tablet, and desktop. It provides automated backups to keep your records completely secure and helps you keep your digital life organized.

VideoCom Pro

Sick of paying outrageous subscription fees on Zoom? Stay connected with your employees and clients with a better, more affordable presentation solution. VideoCom is all about helping you record perfect presentations without any technical expertise. With innovative tools, you can turn static visuals into dynamic video that better gets your point across, whether you're making an instructional video or analyzing the quarterly numbers.

The bundle also includes XSplit VCam and Mail Backup X, giving you a veritable powerhouse of Windows apps to make your digital life easier — all for one price.

This is our best bundle of the year so it won't last long. Grab The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle at the best price it will ever be during our Every Day is Black Friday promotion. Worth more than $1,400, it's just $59.99 now.

Prices subject to change.