Power is a premium for entrepreneurs. When you're wheeling and dealing, you can't have your device of choice running out of power at a prime moment, especially if you're about to close the deal. That's why it's essential to have a power bank. Rather than stress about your work phone being below 20%, you could benefit from knowing you have multiple recharges through a power bank. For example, even one of the lowest options, a 10,000mAh power bank, could recharge your smartphone up to three times.

Fortunately, you can enjoy on-the-go recharging with the Flash Pro Plus 100W Graphene Power Bank, which boasts 25000mAh, meaning you'll have more than enough power right in your pocket for your laptop, tablet, phone, etc. It's now on sale for only $229.99 (reg. $319).

This Indiegogo-funded power bank is designed for Apple and Android users, and utilizes Panasonic technology to be one of the most portable and fast options you'll find. It has a whopping 25,000mAh battery capacity to charge USB-C laptops, tablets, phones, and any other USB device.

The 50W USB-A port is specially designed to be compatible with Oppo (50W), OnePlus (50W), Vivo (50W), and Huawei (22.5W). Meanwhile, its Apple fast charge support gets your iPhones, AirPods, and even Apple Watches up to full power fast.

You can charge up to six devices at the same time via the included ports and the MagSafe-compatible wireless charging mat. With all devices powering up at max speed, you can go hands-free for a minute, take a break with a book, and look back to find a lot more power on your devices. It's the perfect power bank for sitting at the airport waiting to board, especially since it's pocket-sized and TSA-compliant.

And, again, since it's so small, you'll barely even notice it when you pack it up until you break it out at your hotel room to get another boost before heading to your conference or one-on-one business meeting.

Entrepreneurs need portable power, so invest in a power bank that can keep your devices running at full speed wherever you go.

