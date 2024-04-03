Use coupon code SECURE20 to take an additional 20% off all of the secure solutions that can keep your business running.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to data and business intelligence platform Statista, the global number of devices and connections per capita was expected to rise to 3.6 in 2023. Of course, those devices keep needing to be charged. Fortunately, you can now simultaneously charge up to six devices with the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh Graphene Power Bank with Magsafe Compatibility. Even better, it's an extra 20% off through April 7 with coupon code SECURE20, so you can get it for just $183.99.

This is the ultimate power bank, compatible with both Apple and Android devices, with an OLED display and an enormous battery capacity of 25,000mAh of power. It has fast-charging tech so your devices can recharge at top speed. You can even just set the phone down on it to be charged with the MagSafe Compatible Wireless Charging feature even as you continue to stream content, it supports up to 15W.

A separate pad is built in to charge an Apple Watch and it has a magnet to hold the watch in place. There is a 50W USB-A port in case you need it, and a 100W USB-C port. You can even charge a laptop with it. The Flash Pro Plus fits in your pocket and weighs only 1.28 pounds, so you can charge your devices wherever you go and not have to worry about your business getting derailed by low batteries.

The Flash Pro Plus is extremely efficient, it can recharge from 0% to 100% in just 70 minutes. While charging as many as six devices, the OLED display on the Flash Pro Plus will show you the battery's own power percentage remaining and the amount of power output from each port.

Get an additional 20% off the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh Graphene Power Bank with Magsafe Compatibility through April 7 and pay only $183.99 instead of the current $229.99 sale price with coupon code SECURE20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.