Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Keeping your business running as optimally, efficiently, and cost-effectively as possible means keeping up with as many technologies that can support your mission as you can. While outsourcing to IT specialists can be of help, you can save funds and time by shoring up your knowledge of programming languages, popular AI tools, and more.

Through this week only, you can get The Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $154). This comprehensive bundle features 14 courses and nearly 90 hours of content on ChatGPT, the popular programming language Python, and related approaches to each, like ethical hacking, deep learning, and more.

One of the more popular courses in the bundle, The Complete Python Hacking Course: Beginner to Advanced, features 17 hours of content spread across 89 lectures on port and vulnerability scanning, cracking password hashes with Python, and, in a general sense, understanding hacking, programming, coding, and configuring IP addresses. This course is rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by students.

This course and others in the bundle are taught by Joseph Delgadillo — a best-selling author and instructor who founded JTDigital Courses. He has taught Python programming, web development, and a lot more to over one million students online since 2015. Some of the other courses that are well-reviewed in this bundle focus on topics like computer vision and deep learning, GUI programming with Python 3, creating a ChatGPT AI bot with Tkinter and Python, and a whole lot more.

Through this week only, you can get The Ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python Programming Bundle on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $154).

StackSocial prices subject to change.